As the youngest ever to become a four-division world champion, Adrien Broner thinks he has the tools to send Manny Pacquiao into retirement

Published 4:06 PM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adrien Broner fears no lefthander, not even Manny Pacquiao.

Fact is, the African-American feels certain he's going to be the victor when they tangle for the Filipino icon's World Boxing Assocation welterweight crown on January 19 at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.

“January 19, I am coming to win. Screw the money, I’m going to be victorious. They keep talking about a Pacquiao-Mayweather 2, but I’m going to mess those plans up. I just don’t see Manny Pacquiao beating me,” Broner said during the second and last stop of their two-city promotional tour in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Tuesday, November 20 (Wednesday, November 21, Manila time).

Broner's rationale: He's unbeaten against southpaws.

The 29-year-old Broner, youngest ever to become four-division world champion, also feels he has the tools and skills to send Pacquiao, turning 40 next month, into retirement.

“Hope isn’t my strategy – there will be no luck. I feel like he can’t beat me. Look at my resume – what do I do to southpaws? I stop them. Going into this fight, I’m very confident. I’m going to do what I always do to southpaws and dismantle him.”

Broner, a natural trash talker, knows that besting Pacquiao would be his passport to boxing glory and lots of money.

That's why he and chief trainer Kevin Cunningham have crafted a fight plan suited for Pacquiao.

“He’s still in great condition. He’s trained his ass off. I have to keep my composure and stay focused on my game plan. But I’m not going to tell you what that plan is.”

Right after the second press conference for Showtime's pay-per-view main event, Team Broner will be heading to West Palm Beach, Florida, to continue their training. The kick-off presser was held in New York City on Monday.

As usual, Pacquiao took Broner's remarks in stride.

“[Broner’s] a funny guy. I think after his boxing career, he could have another career as a comedian. I don’t get upset about the jokes. I can’t help but laugh when I look at his face.”

Pacquiao, however, promised things would be vastly different on fight night.

“He’s young and he’s fast – and he’s fast with his mouth. There will be more action in the ring – we know what the people want. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a fight you will never forget.”

But Pacquiao also offered a hint of what's going to happen after the January bout.

“You will see more fights with Manny Pacquiao here in the United States. ”

Pacquiao isn't going to allow Broner end his ring career, yet. – Rappler.com