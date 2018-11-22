A leaner Mark Barriga hopes to showcase his stronger punching power and ring smarts against fellow unbeaten fighter Carlos Licona

Published 5:56 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –A leaner, meaner Mark Barriga will leave for Los Angeles Thursday night, November 22, to pursue his dream of becoming a world champion.

From a bloated 130 pounds two months ago, Barriga is now down to 109, so making the 105-lb limit for his International Boxing Federation minimumweight title bout against Mexican-American Carlos Licona on December 1 would be a breeze.

“Bilib ako ngayon sa kondisyon ni Mark,” said Joven Jimenez, Barriga's chief trainer, after watching the 2012 London Olympian spar for 5 rounds, his last sparring session in the Philippines. “Maipapakita niya ngayon ang kanyang bilis at footwork.”

(I'm impressed with Mark's condition. He'll get to show his speed and footwork.)

Pitted against a fellow unbeaten fighter, Jimenez expects Barriga to showcase his lateral movement and ring smarts in addition to a stronger punching power in the 12-rounder at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Known for his counterpunching skills in the mold of Floyd Mayweather Jr, Barriga spent time with Jimenez at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, enhancing his offensive artillery and becoming more aggressive.

The 25-year-old Barriga, the country's lone boxer in the 2012 London Olympics, totes a 9-0 record with 1 knockout while Licona, 23, carries a 13-0 slate with 2 knockouts.

Jimenez credits Barriga's rapid weight loss to a diet specifically charted for him by nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, including a high octane drink she formulated.

“Normal ang pagkain ni Mark, pero bumababa ang timbang. Hindi nga kailangan ang sweat suits sa ensayo,” said Jimenez, who also acts as Barriga's co-manager with Jerwin Ancajas, the IBF junior bantamweight titlist.

(Mark has just been eating normally but he's losing weight. He doesn't even need a sweat suit during training.)

Jimenez and Ancajas will accompany Barriga, along with conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst, 2016 Rio de Jainero Olympian Charly Suarez, the newest member of Joven Sports, and ring announcer/rapper Mark Lontayao.

According to Jimenez, Barriga did over 80 rounds of sparring in the last 3 months against 4 partners and will do a few more rounds of light work at the Rock Gym before wrapping up training.

This early, however, Jimenez feels Barriga is souped up to tackle Licona. – Rappler.com