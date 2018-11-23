Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang just turned 34, but the local MMA star hopes to bank on his experience in his title bid against Singaporean Amir Khan

Published 9:51 AM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Much like any adult busy grinding with work, Eduard “The Landslide” Folayang probably had to postpone his birthday celebration for another day.

That’s because the Team Lakay stalwart, who turned 34 years old on Thursday, November 22, still has a lot of work to do the very next day.

His birthday wish? Nothing less than regaining the ONE lightweight world championship versus Singaporean fighter Amir Khan at Conquest of Champions on Friday, November 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“My tough loss last year was hard to get through, but I really worked hard and now the opportunity is here present again, and I do not want to miss that gift,” he said. “I want to get it as much as possible, that’s why I do my part so that I can be 100% ready for this fight on Friday.”

Folayang (20-6), who had always been looked up to by his fellow Team Lakay stars, now looks up to them for inspiration to regain the title vacated by the injured Martin Nguyen.

“I’m happy for the progress of the team,” he said. “As one of their seniors, I never stopped improving also in areas where I still need to improve.”

“I have gotten a lot of motivation and encouragement,” he continued. “It’s a different time, it’s a different season for us.”

The tables have now turned in a good way for Team Lakay as the local legend Folayang is one of the only ones left without some hardware around the waist. Three of his stablemates – Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio – are already ONE world champions in their respective weight classes.

Folayang is looking to end a successful year as the fourth titleholder from the Baguio-based group, and he couldn’t have asked for a better venue to get it back than the same place he lost it two years ago.

“Given the chance to redeem myself in the same place is big,” he said. "It has a lot of difference, you need to do your very best again to claim what was lost. The opportunity is here. I’m 100% ready to get it.” – Rappler.com