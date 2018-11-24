'The Truth' seeks to become a two-division world titlist in ONE Championship

Published 9:54 AM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just minutes after Brandon "The Truth" Vera knocked out Mauro Cerilli to retain the ONE heavyweight world title at the ONE: Conquest of Champions, he has already set his sights on new projects.

Yes, that includes 3 more movies, but also a challenge for the light heavyweight world championship.

"When I stepped down from the cage, I talked to the management group and we already have 3 movies lined up – two here in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong," he said in the post-fight presser.

"Promise, I'll never be away for that long. I've promised that I'll fight again next year, October, in Japan. I asked to fight who is holding the belt that time in the light heavyweight division. That's who I want to fight next."

The BuyBust movie star escaped without a mark on his face after landing a deadly counter left jab to the Italian's face, sending him crashing to the mat and immediately ending the bout in just 64 seconds.

Inspired by the fact that Filipinos now hold 5 of the promotion's 11 titles, Vera is aiming for the sixth one himself, which is currently held by the dangerous "Burmese Python" Aung La N Sang.

"He is an amazing athlete. If you don't know him, you really don't know what you’re talking about here," he continued.

"That's who I want to fight next. I continue to challenge myself and fight the best athletes in the world until my body doesn't want me to do it.”

After Cerilli, N Sang is now by leaps and bounds the toughest opponent Vera will face in his ONE Championship career, if ever he is still the light heavyweight champion by October next year.

N Sang also currently holds the middleweight world title with a 24-10 record to his name. He has won all of his last 5 fights with the last 4 coming by way of stoppage. – Rappler.com