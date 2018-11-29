Now at 107 pounds, Filipino fighter Mark Barriga expects to get his rhythm early against Mexican-American Carlos Licona in their Los Angeles bout this weekend

Published 7:46 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – With weight no longer a concern, Mark Anthony Barriga is now focused on perfecting the fight plan coach Joven Jimenez has crafted for him against Mexican-American Carlos Licona.

After a recent training at The Rock Gym, Barriga went to the scales and registered 107 pounds, elating Jimenez, who also acts as his co-manager, no end.

“Kayang-kaya na makuha [ang target weight],” Jimenez texted.

(It's now so easy to attain the target weight.)

Though eating 3 times a day, Barriga, benefiting from a special diet prepared for him by nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, is just two pounds over the limit of his International Boxing Federation minimumweight title clash with Licona at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 1 (Sunday, December 2, Manila time).

After watching videos of Licona's past few fights back home at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, Jimenez prepared a detailed fight strategy for Barriga, who never watches tapes of his opponents and make adjustments based on actual performances.

Although Barriga is noted for his defense and counterpunches, Jimenez wants the 2012 London Olympian to be more aggressive against Licona, who stands two inches taller at 5-foot-4.

Fact is, Jimenez has prepared Barriga to put pressure on Licona from the opening bell of the 12-rounder serving as supporting bout for American Deontay Wilder's defense of the World Boxing Council heavyweight crown against Briton Tyson Fury.

That's because Jimenez doesn't want to allow Licona, a volume puncher, to get his rhythm.

According to Jimenez, Barriga, who breezed past the required medical tests on Monday, is in optimum shape in his bid to become a world champion like his fellow Panabo fighter and co-manager IBF junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

“Hanga ako sa kondisyon ni Mark ngayon (I admire Mark's condition now),” said Jimenez before Team Barriga's departure for Los Angeles on November 22.

Ancajas and Jimenez accompanied Barriga along with pro-bound Charly Suarez, a cousin and fellow Philippine team standout, conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst, and Mark Anthony Lontayao.

They were joined in Los Angeles by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons and son Brendan and cutman Todd Makelim.

Thrust into the limelight after just 9 professional wins, Barriga earlier said he's not going to let the golden opportunity slip away. – Rappler.com