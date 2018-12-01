Former boxing champions expect Deontay Wilder's punching power to be too much for Tyson Fury

Published 11:57 AM, December 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES, USA – Deontay Wilder, weighing in at 212.5 pounds for his WBC heavyweight world title defense against Tyson Fury on Friday, November 30 (Saturday, December 1, Manila time) vowed to knock out the British challenger.

Wilder wore a black leather facemask to the weigh-in outside of Staples Center, but that was as menacing as it got as the two fighters were kept several feet apart for the traditional staredown in the wake of an explosive final press conference on Wednesday.

Britain's Fury, who finished that event stripped to the waist and offering to engage with Wilder, tipped the scales at 256.5 pounds.

Wilder, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to getting down to business in the ring on Saturday night.

"Talk is cheap," the American said. "Tomorrow is the time. Actions speak louder than words. It's definitely the most important fight of my career, but it's not the most difficult.

"I've fought way tougher guys than him. I'm going to knock him out."

#TaleOfTheTape : Weights are official from LA as biggest heavyweight title fight in the U.S. since 2002 goes down tomorrow when WBC Champ @BronzeBomber meets lineal titleholder @Tyson_Fury on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 pm ET/6 PT. #WilderFury



FIGHT PREVIEW : https://t.co/6WDHcddi3i pic.twitter.com/LSX24Ar5LL — PBC (@premierboxing) December 1, 2018

Wilder's weight is the lightest of his career. He had weighed in at just over 214 pounds for the last defense of his title in March against Luis Ortiz.

The 33-year-old's heaviest career weight came in a 2015 defense against Eric Molina.

Fury, who returned to the ring this year after a more than two-year absence, weighed 258 pounds for his last fight against Francesco Pianeta in August.

The 30-year-old self-proclaimed "Gypsy King" had reportedly ballooned to around 400 pounds during his spell out of boxing as he battled depression, drink and drug problems.

Wilder backed to stop Fury inside distance

While Fury has vowed to upset Wilder after returning to the ring this year after a lengthy absence, not one of 7 former heavyweights gathered at a roundtable in Los Angeles on Friday was willing to back the 30-year-old.

Former champion Lennox Lewis believes Fury may have a chance against Wilder if he can go the distance.

But most of the remaining fighters on the panel – Riddick Bowe, Evander Holyfield, Earnie Shavers, Buster Douglas and Gerry Cooney – were unanimous. Only Michael Spinks refused to be drawn on the outcome.

"If Wilder finds home plate he's going to take Fury out," said Cooney, best known for his 13-round defeat against Larry Holmes in 1982. "Wilder is a devastating puncher," Cooney said. "He's going to find the spot on Tyson Fury's jaw and knock him out, somewhere between 3 and 6 rounds."

Douglas, who famously stunned Mike Tyson in one of boxing's greatest upsets in 1990, also believes Wilder will win inside the distance. "Deontay in 8 rounds," Douglas said.

Former undisputed champion Holyfield, meanwhile, believed Wilder's willingness to take risks would work in his favor.

"I feel that Deontay will win," Holyfield said. "I think he'll land his right hand, he's very patient. He's the type of guy that takes chances. When people take chances they win."

Bowe meanwhile was in no doubt that Wilder's power would prove too much for Fury. "He's going to hit him and he's going to sleep," Bowe said.

Fury's fellow Briton Lewis, however, gave his compatriot a fighting chance, framing the contest as a battle between Wilder's punching power and Fury's elusiveness.

"Wilder's got a great right hand," Lewis said. "If that lands not many people can stand up to it. But I also think you can't hurt what you can't hit.

"If he catches him with a right hand he may go. It's going to be difficult to catch him. So I say, Deontay early, Fury late." – Rappler.com