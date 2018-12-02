The former Olympian fails to snatch the IBF minimumweight crown after absorbing a split decision loss to Mexican-American Carlos Licona

MANILA, Philippines – Not even a 12th-round masterclass could propel Mark Barriga into becoming the next Filipino world champion after falling short of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title.

Barriga absorbed a split decision loss to Mexican-American Carlos Licona in their world title bout for the vacant IBF belt at the Staples Arena in Los Angeles, USA on Saturday, December 1 (Sunday, December 2, Manila time).

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 for Licona and the third judge gave it 115-113 for Barriga.

The former Olympian took control of the 12th and final round as he landed pinpoint left-hand counters on the aggressive Licona but it wasn't enough for him to clinch a world title in his first try and keep his record spotless.

Barriga, 25, saw his record fall to 9-1 (1 knockout) while Licona remained undefeated at 14-0 (2 KOs). – Rappler.com