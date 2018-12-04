IN PHOTOS: Baguio City honors Team Lakay
The ONE world champions and MMA stars bask in glory as they parade along the streets of Baguio City
MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay was honored with a Champions Parade last Sunday, December 2. Members of the world champion martial arts stable took to the streets of Baguio City in a motorcade to celebrate their achievements in 2018.
In attendance were ONE Championship superstars including ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio, and ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.
Accompanying the ONE World Champions were teammates Honorio “The Rock” Banario, Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly, Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, as well as Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, among others.
GOLDEN STABLE. World champions (From left) strawweight Joshua Pacio, flyweight, Geje Eustaquio, Team Lakay founder and head coach Mark Sangiao, bantamweight Kevin Belingon and lightweight Eduard Folayang and Bantamweight Champion Stephen Loman raise their belts during their victory parade in Baguio City on December 2, 2018. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
THE PASSION. Joshua 'The Passion' Pacio is the ONE Strawweight World Champion. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
DEFYING GRAVITY. Geje 'Gravity' Eustaquio parades as the ONE Flyweight World Champion. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
THE SILENCER. Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon flashes his Bantamweight World Champion belt. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
LANDSLIDE. Edward 'Landslide' Folayang reclaims his ONE World Lightweight Champion title. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
THE SNIPER. Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman retains his Bantamweight Champion belt. Photo by Mau Victa/Rappler
