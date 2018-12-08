Lightweight world champion Vasyl Lomachenko says fighting Filipino great Manny Pacquiao at any weight is not in his plans

Published 9:16 AM, December 08, 2018

NEW YORK, USA – Three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko is eager to notch another career first on Saturday, December 8, as he attempts to unify two belts when he fights Jose Pedraza.

"It's the next step for my dream," said Lomachenko, the World Boxing Association lightweight world champion who brings a record of 11-1 with 9 knockouts to the bout against Puerto Rico's World Boxing Organization champ Pedraza.

"It's the next step for my goal, and after this fight I think my dreams come a little bit closer to me."

Lomachenko weighed in on Friday at 134.4 pounds (60.96 kg) and Pedraza at 134.2.

A victory could put Lomachenko on a path to a 135-pound clash with unbeaten Mikey Garcia.

One thing the Ukrainian isn't contemplating is a meeting – at any weight – with Filipino great Manny Pacquiao.

"There are a lot of good fighters to fight who are comparable to me," Lomachenko told reporters in New York on Thursday. "I'm not disrespecting Pacquiao. He's old. I think his career is done. I don't want to become a legend in boxing because of him." – Rappler.com