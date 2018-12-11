Joshua Pacio kicks off the 2019 ONE season with a fight against Hayato Suzuki

Published 8:16 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio of the Philippines is ready to defend his title against Hayato Suzuki of Japan in a highly-anticipated rematch on January 19 in the ONE: Eternal Glory that will be held at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Pacio – who hails from Baguio City, Philippines – captured the ONE Strawweight World Championship with a unanimous decision victory over former titleholder Yoshitaka Naito at ONE: Conquest of Heroes last September.

It was an epic rematch between the two warriors, as Pacio put together the performance of a lifetime to claim the prestigious title.

The 22-year-old Filipino has shown tremendous improvement over the past few years leading up to his title reign. With the ONE Strawweight World Championship firmly in his grasp, he looks to make a successful first defense against the last man to defeat him.



Suzuki – Takahagi City native – first met Pacio in his promotional debut at ONE: Kings & Conquerors in August 2017.

The 32-year-old scored a shocking first-round submission victory, forcing the Filipino to tap out via rear-naked choke. Since then, the Japanese grappler has been on a tear, winning his last three bouts with the same submission hold.

Ticket information for ONE: Eternal Glory is available at www.onefc.com. – Rappler.com