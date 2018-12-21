Team Lakay's Igor Sebio Donga-el drowns in La Union after saving 3 people in his group

BAGUIO, Philippines – Team Lakay, Asia's most successful mixed martial arts training ground, currently has 5 champions in ONE Championship and Brave.

But it has also produced one bona fide hero who unfortunately was buried Friday, December 21.

Igor Sebio Donga-el, 29, an upcoming Team Lakay fighter, drowned in La Union last Monday, December 17, after saving 3 in their entourage, including his girlfriend.

One of the female Team Lakay members said she saw the 3 getting farther from the shore and called for help. The first on the scene was Donga-el who was able to bring the 3 to shore, but he drowned in the process.

"You will never be forgotten," said Eduard Folayang, the current ONE Championship world lightweight champion. "You saved 3 lives and showed what true love is."

"Igor, you taught us an important lesson in life. Nothing defeats the purpose of life when it ends for the purpose of sparing lives," said Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao. – Rappler.com