Chief trainer Buboy Fernandez believes that Manny Pacquiao is now more aggressive in training

Published 9:31 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The "hungry, fiery" Manny Pacquiao will be back when he dangles the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 (January 20 in Manila) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chief trainer Buboy Fernandez gave this assurance to sportswriters before Team Pacquiao leaves for Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, December 22.

"Mas naging agresibo siya sa training (He became more aggressive)," Fernandez said. "Binalik niya iyong dati. Ayaw niyang nabibitin (He returned to his old ways. He doesn’t want to feel wanting)."

At the same time, however, Pacquiao has learned how to listen to his body – the way he did when he fought and stopped Argentine Lucas Matthysse in their title fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last July.

If he feels okay, he'll push himself to the limit during training. But if he feels like he isn't in his best element, he'd rather skip the workouts and allow his body to recuperate.

Pacquiao returned to his Wild Card Gym in General Santos City on Wednesday, December 19, and put up an eight-round display of speed, accuracy, and firepower against sparring partners George Kambosos Jr and Philippine super lightweight champion Jheritz Chavez.

Elated by his bosom buddy's performance, Fernandez said he holds no fear as to what would be the outcome of Pacquiao-Broner.

"Sa pinakita ni Manny ngayon, 'di tayo takot (Based on Manny's performance now, I'm not afraid)," said Fernandez, who will accompany Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, in Saturday's flight with assistant trainer Nonoy Neri.

"Uhaw pa, gusto pang lumaban (He's still thirsty, he wants to continue fighting)," added Fernandez.

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune left ahead on Thursday, December 20, to prepare his gym in Hollywood, just in case Freddie Roach's Wild Card Gym, a few blocks away, doesn't turn out to be conducive for the final phase of Pacquiao's training.

According to Fernandez, preparations will hit full gear on Monday, December 24.

But they will approach it in a methodical way.

"Kailangan sa isang round may magbabago na galaw at iba't-ibang suntok (Every round there should be new movements and different punches)," Fernandez promised. – Rappler.com