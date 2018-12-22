Manny Pacquiao squeezes in time for training and catches his evening flight bound for Los Angeles

Published 11:17 PM, December 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao will squeeze in training whenever and wherever possible.

A prime example of time management, Pacquiao sweated it out for over two hours at Elorde Gym near the SM Mall of Asia on Saturday, December 22, and left before 7 pm to catch his flight bound for Los Angeles. (READ: Fernandez promises 'hungry, fiery' Pacquiao for Broner fight)

The eight-division world champion, who's staking the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 (January 20 in Manila) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, also sparred with Australia George Kambosos Jr and national super lightweight titlist Jheritz Chavez under the watch of head coach Buboy Fernandez and assistant trainer Nonoy Neri.

Fernandez, Neri, and Kambosos accompanied Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, in the plane that took off at 9:39 pm on Saturday.

Pacquiao is expected to rest on Sunday, December 23, before plunging into hard work on Monday, December 24.

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune will join the workouts set at the Wild Card Gym of Hall of Fame trainer and designated consultant Freddie Roach.

Another sparring partner, reportedly Lydell Rhodes, will join Kambosos in Los Angeles.

While Pacquiao is trying to trim his training hours, including his rounds of sparring, Broner is doing the opposite at 5th Street Gym in Miami, Florida.

Broner, who at 29 is 11 years younger than Pacquiao, told the media he works out up to 3 times a day and is intent on beating the Philippine fighting senator, be it by knockout or by decision.

Video footage by EsNews showed Broner pounding his trainer, wearing padded body armor, with straights and right hooks to the body, hinting these will be among his weapons for the pay-per-view bout.

Fernandez, however, said Pacquiao will be ready for whatever Broner (33-3-1, 24 knockouts) will bring to the ring.

Having fought 69 times (60-7-2, 39 KOs), Pacquiao has seen and experienced them all. – Rappler.com