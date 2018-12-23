'I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team,' says Simone God

MONTREAL, Canada – Former light-heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson has come out of a coma 3 weeks after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk, the fighter's girlfriend said Saturday, December 22.

Simone "Sisi" God, issued a statement via social media saying the fighter was awake.

"Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake," God said. "He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team."

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel said on Thursday that Stevenson was still in a medically induced coma and on life support.

"He still needs mechanical assistance to breathe, and he has not regained consciousness," Michel said. "When we visit him, we cannot stay with him for long, and the doctors do not venture an opinion on what lies ahead."

God's statement gave no indication of when Stevenson emerged from a coma. A spokesman for University Hospital of Quebec, contacted by AFP, said he was unable to confirm Stevenson's condition.

Michel posted on Twitter Saturday saying "Great News" adding that he had spoken with God and "things have evolved enormously".

Stevenson, a 41-year-old Canadian fighter of Haitian descent, was helped to the dressing room after losing the World Boxing Council crown in his 10th title defense over 5 years.

After unbeaten 31-year-old Gvozdyk finished him off with a crushing right hand that left Stevenson leaning awkwardly against the ropes, Stevenson was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Doctors aid he suffered "severe traumatic brain injury" that required neurosurgery.

Full statement:

On behalf of Adonis and our family, I wanted to take a minute to thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out, send prayers and post about Adonis’ injury. We are so grateful for the outpour of messages, gifts and support that have come our way.

Superman is a world champion and has demonstrated his strength in facing every obstacle he has ever faced. He is a legend in the eyes of his fans, and a man that demonstrates to his family daily that inner strength and love can change and redeem even the greatest of hardships.

Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake. He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery.

Adonis and our family are so thankful to you all for your love and support and respectfully ask to continue to grant Adonis and our family privacy as he heals from this accident. With the holidays here, Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with Adonia and his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all.

While our Superman Adonis recovers, I’ll be stepping in to deal with all business related to Adonis as the Superwoman he always tells me I am.

We are truly blessed by God and all of you for your support.

