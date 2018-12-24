Southeast Asian fighters drop by the famed Survival Camp this December

Published 6:29 PM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The ring exploits of Jerwin Ancajas are luring more foreign boxers to train at Survival Camp.

According to Joven Jimenez, Ancajas’chief trainer, a Malaysian fighter is already billeted at the secluded facility tucked in Barangay Ramirez, Magallanes, Cavite, while a Singaporean and a Hongkonger are slated to come early next month, more than filling the void left by six Filipino boxers, who bolted camp and chose to hone their skills elsewhere.

Survival Camp’s main draw, of course, is Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion who has defended the crown 6 times under the guidance of Jimenez.

In his last fight, Ancajas was held to a split draw by Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios, keeping the title he snatched from Puerto Rican McJoe Arroyo in 2016.

Jimenez is no stranger to training foreigners.

Early this year, Australian James MacDonald and two Chinese nationals spent over a month at the fenced 1,500 square meter property being jointly developed by Ancajas and Jimenez.

Jimenez said international matchmaker Sean Gibbons visited the camp on Thursday, December 20, even spending the night at one of the houses in the compound and giving Christmas gifts to children before leaving for the United States to arrange a unification duel between Ancajas and Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the World Boxing Council titlist.

Top Rank, which promotes Ancajas, has tendered its offer to Rungvisai’s camp, which is also considering offers from the camps of World Boxing Association British champion Khalid Yafai and Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, whom the Thai beat by majority decision on February 24 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Rungvisai is coming off a unanimous decision triumph over Mexican Iran Diaz in Pak Kret, Thailand, with Ancajas watching at ringside.

If ever Ancajas’ fight with Rungvisai pushes through, it will be held in the USA first week of March, according to Jimenez.

This early, however, Ancajas is already in deep training under Jimenez’s supervision.

He knows that a victory over Rungvisai will cement his legacy in the 115-pound division and attract more foreign boxers to Survival Camp. – Rappler.com