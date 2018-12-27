Ring warriors: Filipino boxing world champions of 2018

Ring warriors: Filipino boxing world champions of 2018desktop
Some big names return and new faces also emerge as the Philippines thrives yet again in the international boxing scene
MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have time and again proven they can thrive in the international boxing scene, and it was the same case in 2018 with some crowning themselves as new champions and some extending their reign.
Here are the Filipino boxing world titlists of 2018:
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing's only eight-division world champion regained his old form this year as he dismantled Argentina's Lucas Matthysse to snatch the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur.
After falling to Australian Jeff Horn in his last fight, Pacquiao proved doubters wrong by knocking down Matthysse thrice for a seventh-round technical knockout win – his first stoppage triumph in 9 years.
Although now 40, the fighting senator puts his belt on the line against American Adrien Broner in Las Vegas on January 19.
Jerwin Ancajas
"The Pretty Boy" successfully defended his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight belt for the sixth time – and third this year – but not without facing a little scare.
Touted as a heavy favorite against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios, Ancajas struggled in their September 28 bout in Oakland before pulling off a split draw to retain the belt he won in 2016.
Earlier this year, the pride of Panabo City TKOd Mexico's Israel Gonzalez in February in his US debut and came away with a unanimous decision win over compatriot Jonas Sultan in May.
Nonito Donaire
After beginning the year with a unanimous decision loss to Ireland's Carl Frampton for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title in April, Donaire rebounded to become a world champion again.
"The Filipino Flash" captured the WBA super bantamweight crown from Ryan Burnett via stoppage after the Irishman waved the white flag in the 4th round due to a back injury in their November 3 fight in Glasgow.
With the victory, the 36-year-old advanced to the World Boxing Super Series semifinals to face South Africa's Zolani Tete.
Vic Saludar
Saludar finally crowned himself a world champion by seizing the WBO minimumweight belt from Japan's Ryuya Yamanaka via a unanimous decision triumph on July 13 in Kobe.
Missing his shot for the world title against Kosei Tanaka in 2015, the 28-year-old won 6 of his next 7 fights before besting Yamanaka in his own hometown for the throne.
Jhack Tepora
Fighting in the co-main event of the Pacquiao-Matthysse bout, Tepora didn't disappoint as he dethroned Mexico's Edivaldo Ortega through a ninth-round TKO to notch the WBA interim featherweight title.
The 25-year-old Cebuano remained undefeated in 22 fights and tallied his 17th KO.
He will serve as undercard to the Pacquiao-Broner duel as he dangles his belt against Mexican Hugo Ruiz.
Michael Dasmariñas
Dasmariñas made noise in the middle of the year after claiming the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) bantamweight title by knocking out France's Karim Guerfi in Singapore on April 21.
The little-known fighter from Camarines Sur scored a fourth-round stoppage after decking the Frenchman with a solid left hook to the jaw.
He ended the year with a split draw against Ghana's Mayo Plange on September 29 in Singapore, although his belt wasn't at stake. – Rappler.com