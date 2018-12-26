Even Christmas can't stop Manny Pacquiao and his opponent Adrien Broner from training for their big fight

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner took different paths in training on Christmas.

The Filipino eight-division world champion did an early morning run then worked out at Wild Card in the afternoon.

For Broner, it was all gym work while having some fun.

Video clips showed Pacquiao and his running mates doing the rounds at Pan Pacific Park in La Brea, Los Angeles, before doing abdominal exercises near the basketball court of the recreational haven.

He proceeded to the Wild Card Boxing Club of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach in Hollywood in the afternoon to sweat it out anew and spar with George Kambosos Jr and Lydell Rhodes.

Broner, on the other hand, was shown on Jasz TV hitting the heavy bag and speedball, before doing pylometrics, concentrated on developing strength and increasing speed.

Another video showed Broner commentating as his two sons, Adrien Jr and Armani, were sparring at Fifth Street Gym in Miami, Florida.

Clearly, Broner knows that he can't afford to be left behind by Pacquiao as far as preparations for their World Boxing Association welterweight title duel on January 19 (January 20 in Manila) at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, are concerned.

The heavily bearded Broner also stripped off his training shirts, baring a leaner physique than when he showed up for their two-city promotional tour on November 29 to 30.

In earlier interviews, Broner said the Pacquiao fight is definitely the biggest of his career and he doesn't intend to waste the opportunity of appearing in his first pay-per-view bout.

Pacquiao, of course, is used to the grand stage, being boxing's only eight-division world champion – and he wants to prove that he's still an elite fighter at 40.

A win over Broner, a four-division world champion, will definitely put Pacquiao in prime position to choose whoever he fights next.

They may have different motivations, but both Pacquiao and Broner know that training on Christmas is a must. – Rappler.com