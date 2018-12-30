Jon Jones makes a winning return as Amanda Nunes becomes the first female fighter to hold two belts simultaneously

Published 4:14 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jon Jones reclaims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title as Amanda Nunes also pulled off a stunning win to become the first woman to hold two belts simultaneously on Saturday, December 29 (Sunday, December 30, Manila time) at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Back from a 15-month doping ban, Jones pummeled Alexander Gustafsson with strikes on the ground to score a third-round technical knockout win.

“This is a great feeling,” said Jones, who took back the title he lost after failing a drug test following his rematch with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Jones gets the takedown in round 3, and starts landing those short elbows! #UFC232 pic.twitter.com/P0wQpABwYr — UFC (@ufc) December 30, 2018

Jones, who upped his record to 23-1, proved that he hasn’t lost a step.

By round 3, Jones got his first takedown and immediately started unloading elbows from the top position. Soon, Jones took Gustafsson’s back, and after a series of unanswered blows, referee Mike Beltran halted the bout at the 2:02 mark.

But the night also belonged to Nunes, who pulled off a 51-second knockout of Cris Cyborg in the co-main event of UFC 232.

Nunes, the UFC women’s bantamweight champion who now also holds the featherweight belt, went at it immediately against Cyborg.

But Nunes proved to be the faster and more accurate striker, with right hands producing several flash knockdowns before a final right hand ended Cyborg’s night. Referee Marc Goddard halted it 51 seconds into the fight.

“When I hit her, I could see she got rung a little bit. I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to be fast, I’m going to move my head, and I know I’m going to get a knockout,’” said Nunes, who also knocked out Ronda Rousey in less than a minute two years ago. – With a report from UFC.com