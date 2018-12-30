Filipino champion Donnie Nietes and Japanese Kazuto Ioka dispute the WBO super flyweight crown on December 31 in Macau

Published 5:14 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Either Donnie Nietes or Kazuto Ioka will become a four-division world champion when they tangle for 12 rounds on New Year’s Eve, Monday, December 31, at Wynn Palace Cotai in Macau.

Up for grabs is the vacant World Boxing Organization super flyweight crown and both Nietes and Ioka are confident of returning to their respective countries hailed as heroes.

As proof of their hard work and intensive preparations, Nietes and Ioka made weight on their first tries at the scales Sunday afternoon.

Shedding 6 pounds in 6 days, Nietes checked in at an exact 115 pounds, while Ioka, two inches taller at 5-foot-5, stepped in a bit lighter at 114.5. (READ: Nietes vows to be more aggressive versus Ioka)

The 36-year-old Nietes, who already owns the distinction of being the longest reigning Filipino world boxing champion, aims to become the third most titled Filipino boxer after the great Manny Pacquiao (8 divisions) and Nonito Donaire (5 divisions).

The stake is even higher for the 29-year-old Ioka, who is bidding to become the first Japanese to rule 4 divisions.

Nietes could have clinched his fourth title last September, but was held to a split draw by compatriot Aston Palicte at the Forum in Inglewood, California last September. Unbeaten in his last 34 fights spanning 14 years, Nietes owns a 41-1-5 record with 23 knockouts.

Ioka, on the other hand, shrugged off an 18-month layoff to beat Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo in his last fight and raise his record to 23-1, 13 knockouts.

They have one common opponent in Argentine Juan Carlos Reveco, whom Nietes stopped in 7 rounds in February. Ioka bested Reveco by majority decision in their first collision before winning by 11th round knockout in their rematch, both in 2015.

The winner between Nietes and Ioka will battle the victor between Palicte (24-2-1, 20 KOs) and unbeaten Puerto Rican Jose Martinez (20-0, 13 KOs), who will figure in a WBO title eliminator at Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California, on January 31.

Edito Villamor, Nietes’ chief trainer, believes Nietes stands a good chance of beating Ioka after undergoing sparring sessions with two fighters not belonging to the ALA stable. – Rappler.com