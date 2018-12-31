'Ahas' pulls off a split decision win over Japan's Kazuto Ioka to become the third Filipino with a title in 4 weight classes

Published 8:26 PM, December 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Donnie Nietes couldn't have ended 2018 any better after clinching the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight title against Kazuto Ioka on New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31, in Macau.

"Ahas" joined elite company in Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire as the third Filipino to capture a crown in at least 4 weight classes with a split decision triumph over the Japanese for the vacant belt.

The judges scored the bout held at the Wynn Palace Cotai 118-110 and 116-112 for Nietes and 116-112 for Ioka.

Nietes, who hiked his record to 42-1-5, finally seized the WBO belt he failed to bag in September when he was held to a split draw against compatriot Aston Palicte.

He caps off a colorful year that saw him knock out Juan Carlos Reveco in February to defend his International Boxing Federation flyweight title before deciding to move up to super flyweight a month after.

Meanwhile, Ioka, who dropped to 23-2, was denied of becoming the first Japanese to win reign supreme in 4 weight divisions. – Rappler.com