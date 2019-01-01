If he defends his World Boxing Organization crown, the 4-division champion has Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai at the top of his list of fighters he wants to face next

Published 8:02 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After accomplishing his mission to become 4-division world champion, Donnie Nietes has two more bars to hurdle this year.

The first task is to defend the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super flyweight crown against the winner of a title eliminator duel between fellow Filipino Aston Palicte and Puerto Rican Jose Martinez on January 31 at Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California.

If he succeeds, Nietes wants to tangle with anybody among the 115-pound division's top guns, excluding countryman Jerwin Ancajas, his International Boxing Federation counterpart.

The morning after besting Japanese Kazuto Ioka by split decision on Monday, New Year's Eve, for the vacant title at Wynns Palace Cotai in Macau, Nietes, now 42-1-5 with 23 knockouts, reiterated the fighters he wants to face next.

On top of the list is Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the World Boxing Council champion, followed by either Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada or Nicaraguan Roman Gonzales.

Rungvisai (47-4-1 with 41 knockouts) has dealt Gonzales (47-2, 39 knockouts) – once the world's top pound-for-pound fighter – his two losses and has also beaten Estrada (38-3, 26 knockouts).

When Ancajas beat Jonas Sultan on May 26 for his fifth title defense in Fresno, California, Nietes told Manila-based sportswriters that as much as possible, he doesn't want to fight his fellow countrymen.

Nietes, however, was mandated by the WBO to battle Aston Palicte for the then vacant super flyweight crown on September 8 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

That bout ended in a split draw, paving the way for Nietes' tussle with Ioka, a 3-division world champion.

With Ioka taken cared of, Nietes and his coaches Edito and Edmond Villamor, strength and conditioning coach Nick Curson, and ALA Promotions CEO Michael Aldeguer went to Hong Kong Tuesday afternoon, January 1, before returning to Cebu.

With his victory over Ioka, Nietes improved his chances of being pitted against Rungvisai – whom Ancajas also wants for his next bout. Granting, of course, that Nietes beats either Palicte or Martinez in his first title defense. – Rappler.com