The win motivates Mike Plania to work hard and become a world champion

Published 4:38 PM, January 14, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, USA – Mike Plania lined himself among probable Filipino world title contenders following a clear victory over Mexican Juan Antonio Lopez on Sunday night, January 13, (Monday in Manila) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Eager to make up for a bungled ring debut in the United States last year, Plania floored Lopez in the first round and proceeded to score a unanimous decision, 79-73, 78-74, 77-75, in their junior featherweight title bout.

Drawing inspiration from eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, Plania tagged Lopez with a solid body shot, only for the referee to rule it a bow blow, allowing the Mexican to recover his bearing with the one minute recovery time.

"I am very happy with another road victory. It was a great experience and it also made me realize that I still need to improve in many areas of my boxing skills," Plania told Philboxing. "Thank you Sanman and Senator Manny Pacquiao for making this happen. I will work harder and become a world champion."

The 21-year-old Plania, being co-promoted by Pacquiao's MP Promotions headed by Joe Ramos, and Sanman Promotions of JC Manangquil, notched his 19th win, 10 by knockouts, against a lone unanimous decision loss inflicted by Dominican Republic's Juan Carlos Payano last March in his initial appearance in the United States.

Manangquil was also elated by his ward's triumph.

"It was a hell of a fight. Truly a great experience for Mike. Lopez was tough as expected like any Mexican warrior but Mike was the better fighter. This boy has bigger fights ahead of him."

Having learned his lesson, Plania trained even harder under former world champion Rodel Mayol, and imposed his will over the 25-year-old Lopez, the former World Boxing Council Intercontinental super bantam champion who dropped his record to 12-5 with 4 knockouts.

Slowing down after going all-out in the first 6 rounds, Plania allowed Lopez to dominate the seventh round as he was clearly ahead on points. – Rappler.com