Manny Pacquiao gets some love from fans, including former NBA players Metta World Peace and Bill Wennington

Published 6:10 PM, January 14, 2019

CALIFORNIA, USA – After Manny Pacquiao's lunch on Sunday, January 13, he proceeded to his home in North Plymouth, where a horde of guests – including former NBA players Ron Artest and Bill Wennington – were waiting.

The 6-foot-6 Artest, who changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011, had stints with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings.

Wennington, a Canadian 7-footer, owns 3 NBA championship rings with the Michael Jordan-powered Bulls.

Pacquiao also managed to watch the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Still missing their injured superstar LeBron James, the Lakers bowed to the Cavaliers, 95-101.

The 40-year-old Filipino boxer always puts a premium on spiritual renewal as being physically and mentally prepared isn't enough for him before he goes to battle.

With the hard grind of training over in the morning, Pacquiao attended church service before heading to Kabuki Restaurant here to treat Team Pacquiao members and their families, his friends, relatives, and Filipino media to a lavish lunch.

Pacquiao was accompanied by his wife Jinkee, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, January 12, and youngest child Israel.

After retiring briefly to his room upstairs to change clothes, the boxing star went down to oblige those seeking autographs and photos. He whiled away time strumming the guitar and humming songs, sometimes to the accompaniment of Team Pacquiao members, including head trainer Buboy Fernandez.

Though it was supposed to be a free day, Fernandez wanted to make sure that Pacquiao gets enough rest and sleep as his World Boxing Association welterweight title duel with American challenger Adrien Broner is just days away, on January 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

He then hit darts before going to bed. (READ: No overtraining for Pacquiao)

On Monday, January 14, Pacquiao is expected to go on an early morning run at Pan Pacific Park, then head to the Wild Card Boxing Club of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach for a short workout before breaking camp and taking the road to Las Vegas.

Apart from a convoy of vans, SUVs, and cars, a customized bus has been provided for members of Pacquiao's entourage from the Philippines.

According to Fernandez, Roach, and strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, Pacquiao is in optimum form to defend the crown he took from Argentine Lucas Matthysse via seventh-round stoppage last July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

With Pacquiao mixing all ingredients for victory, they can smell success. (READ: No way but down for Broner, says Team Pacquiao) – Rappler.com