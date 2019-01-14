Reports coming from Broner's camp say that the 4-time world champion is training hard to put Pacquiao down

CALIFORNIA, USA – Shortly after New Year, Adrien Broner hardly appeared like a worthy challenger against Manny Pacquiao.

Traces of Broner's belly fat was faintly visible and he punched the heavy bag slower, lighter, as compared to the Filipino reigning World Boxing Association welterweight champion.

But in just 11 days, Broner posted an Instagram photo showing the astonishing effect of the rigid, dedicated training he has undertaken at Barry's Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gone were the loose flesh, replaced by firm, taut, bulging muscles.

Reports emanating from the camp of the former 4-time world champion also revealed Broner was pounding the bags heavily, unleashing blows intended to batter Pacquiao, hurt him, and eventually put the living legend down.

The long beard is still there, perhaps to further enhance his menacing appearance. Fact is, Broner took on a monster-like demeanor in that upper half body shot.

It was a manifestation that Broner's putting all the hard work, guided by experienced trainer Kevin Cunningham, needed to topple Pacquiao, the sport's only 8-division world champion who at 40 is 11 years his senior.

Though Broner said age hardly matters in boxing, it's certain he will try to pounce on the wear and tear Pacquiao's smaller body has absorbed in 69 pro fights, winning 60, losing 7, drawing two, and posting 39 knockouts.

Whether he can catch or corner Pacquiao in the ring, however, is another matter.

As Justin Fortune, Pacquiao's strength and conditioning coach, put it bluntly there's no way Broner can keep up with the Fighting Senator when they tangle on January 19 at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Already faster on his feet and with his hands, Pacquiao's zigzagging steps while throwing punches, will complicate Broner's task further.

Though he's known to be “The Problem,” Broner is bound to find out Pacquiao is an even harder puzzle to solve on fight night. – Rappler.com