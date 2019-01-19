Adrien Broner's weight hardly poses a concern for Manny Pacquiao who intends to outrun and outgun his opponent

Published 12:54 PM, January 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – When their face-off was over, Manny Pacquiao gave Adrien Broner a light tap on the buttocks.

A gesture tantamount to saying, hey, take it easy man.

While Pacquiao was smiling throughout the proceedings at MGM Grand Garden Arena that lasted about 20 seconds, Broner met his gaze with a stern face.

And, as usual, Pacquiao was the first to give in.

He played it cool in the official weigh-in attended by hundreds of fans, mostly Filipinos, but is certain to switch to beast mode when he dangles the World Boxing Association welterweight crown Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday, Manila time).

As expected, Pacquiao breezed through the scales at 146 pounds, while Broner showed his readiness when he checked in at 146.5 pounds.

It was the same weight Pacquiao posted against his last two opponents – Australian Jeff Horn and Argentine Lucas Matthysse – that ended differently.

Pacquiao lost by disputable decision against Horn in Brisbane, then stopped Matthysee in 9 rounds in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

After the weigh-in, Pacquiao proceeded to the locker room, where a makeshift table was put up.

Famished as he did not take dinner Thursday and only had an egg for breakfast Friday morning, Pacquiao ate with gusto in the company of Chavit Singson, Congressman Tobby Tiangco, and former top cop Bato dela Rosa.

They feasted on beef stew, steak, chicken kebab, eggs, fruits and more, before returning to Pacquiao’s suite at Skylofts.

Pacquiao said he was happy to be back in Las Vegas, where he has fought 19 times, 14 at MGM Grand, where he gained international acclaim when he stunned South African Lehlo Ledwaba in 2001.

“I’m happy to fight tomorrow night,” said Pacquiao, noting he was happy and satisfied with how training camp went. Especially with the cooperation and teamwork shown by new lead trainer Buboy Fernandez, strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune, and former trainer now consultant Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao then thanked the fans for trooping to the weigh-in, assuring them that he still feels young at 40 and will put up a vintage performance against Broner, whose supporters booed Pacquiao when he entered the podium.

“See you tomorrow night,” said Broner. “Let’s get it on. I’m doing this for me and the hood,” referring to the Cincinnati neighborhood where he grew up.

After attending Bible study Friday evening, Pacquiao will have dinner, then eat several more times until Saturday morning.

According to Fernandez, Pacquiao will bulk up to at least 148 pounds in order to be not outweighed greatly by Broner, who’s expected to rehydrate to 160 pounds and over.

Broner's weight hardly poses a concern for Pacquiao, however.

He feels light on his feet and intends to outrun and outgun Broner throughout the fight. – Rappler.com