Manny Pacquiao is not letting his age get in the way of his title defense as he aims to extend his record to 40 knockouts

Published 5:56 PM, January 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – A legend expected to reverse the clock versus a former phenomenon labeled an underachiever.

Manny Pacquiao aims to dazzle on his first fight at 40 years old, gunning for his 40th knockout against Adrien Broner, 11 years younger, whose stock gradually dipped after becoming a 4-division world champion at 26,

They will battle for Pacquiao's World Boxing Association welterweight crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night, January 19 (Sunday in Manila) with the 8-division world champion installed as heavy favorite in his first fight in the United States in over two years. (READ: Pacquiao, Broner breeze through weigh-in)

Propped up by his ninth round stoppage of Argentine Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last July, Pacquiao, who totes a 60-win, 7-loss, 2-draw record, has rediscovered the joy of mowing down opponents the way he did from 2008 to 2009, when he stopped David Diaz, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto in succession.

Broner may prove to be a tough customer, however, as he hasn't been stopped in compiling a 33-3-1 slate with 24 knockouts.

Still longing for recognition, Broner wants to beat Pacquiao and be considered the top dog of 147-pounders.

Oddsmakers, however, are leaning on Pacquiao, making the 3-time Fighter of the Year (2006, 2008, 2009) and Fighter of the Decade a -320 favorite over Broner, who was listed as +250.

Meaning a $320 wager on Pacquiao will earn just $100, while a $100 bet on Broner will net $250.

Buboy Fernandez, Pacquiao's lead trainer, said the strategy is to put pressure on the challenger right away and take him down when the opportunity comes.

Of course, they are also wary of Broner's capability as a counterpuncher, though he's perceived to be not in the mold of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

That's why, the instruction is aggression with caution. For Pacquiao to be on guard

“I''m not saying that I will knock him out,” said Pacquiao. “But I will take it if it comes. If not, to win convincingly would be enough.”

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, now designated as Pacquiao's consultant, believes Pacquiao's killer instinct is back while his speed and power remain.

Justin Fortune, Pacquiao's strength and conditioning coach, swears Pacquiao, the only sitting senator to become world champion, is in even better shape than when he sent Matthysse into retirement.

Pacquiao agreed, saying age is just a number and he can still perform at the elite level.

An added motivation for Pacquiao is Mayweather's willingness to come out of retirement and stage a rematch with his victim in their Fight of the Century in 2015.

Still considered as a major draw, Pacquiao is reportedly guaranteed $10,000,000 plus a percentage on the Showtime pay per view bout's earnings.

Broner gets $2.5 million plus a percentage.

Proving they both worked hard in training, Pacquiao and Broner passed the scales challenge on their first attempts on Friday. Pacquiao coming in at 146 pounds and Broner slighty heavier at 146.5.

Come fight night, however, the disparity in weight would be glaring as Pacquiao won't bulk up in excess of 150 to keep his speed advantage.

In contrast, Broner might rehydrate up to 160 and attempt to overpower Pacquiao.

That's likely to fail as Pacquiao plans to unleash punches in bunches and force Broner into the corners, where he can finish off the brash challenger.

Though his ring legacy is intact, Pacquiao wants to embellish it further. – Rappler.com