'This should be a good fight as Broner doesn't back down,' says Jerwyn Ancajas

Published 7:37 PM, January 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS, USA – If Adrien Broner chooses to go mano a mano with Manny Pacquiao, he's bound to fall.

International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas made this prediction Friday, January 18, (Saturday in Manila) at the Media Center of Pacquiao-Broner title duel at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

According to Ancajas, who arrived here with chief trainer Joven Jimenez from Manila by way of San Francisco Thursday night, January 17, Broner is really a fighter based from the videos he saw, and he will engage with Pacquiao.

"This should be a good fight as Broner doesn't back down," said Ancajas in Filipino. "A real rumble."

Ancajas, however, feels that once Broner throws caution to the wind, Pacquiao will catch him in the middle rounds.

Even if Pacquiao holds a definite edge over Broner in terms of speed and power, however, Ancajas believes his promoter by way of MP Promotions under Joe Ramos, won't get overconfident.

“Sir Manny knows Broner also has power and a brawler. He might be tagged by a wayward counterpunch, so he would be careful.”

Ancajas also revealed his next title defense, which is mandatory, will be against a yet to be named Japanese and is likely to be in March.

Last September, Ancajas was held to darw by lightly regarded Mexican Alejandro Santiago in Oakland, California.

Jimenez said international matchmaker Sean Gibbons is finalizing the details of the bout which will also be held in the United States under Top Rank Promotions.

The date and opponent hardly concerns Ancajas as he has resumed training after the holidays.

Though disappointed that Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai chose another opponent over him, Ancajas said he would be ready to face anybody.

Fact is, he has already started sparring at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite. – Rappler.com