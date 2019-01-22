'It's pressure, at the same time, a motivation for me to keep going,' says Geje Eustaquio

TMANILA, Philippines – The third time's the charm, even in MMA.

In the first-ever fight trilogy in ONE Championship history, Team Lakay's ONE Flyweight Champion Geje Eustaquio is looking to beat Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes for the second straight time at ONE Hero's Ascent.

With their head-to-head series currently tied at one win apiece, Geje, who is known as "Gravity," is itching to seal the fight trifecta in his favor come Friday, January 25, at the Mall of Asia Arena. (READ: Eustaquio to defend ONE flyweight title vs Moraes)

"101% ready," Eustaquio quickly declared at the ONE press conference held at the City of Dreams in Pasay.

"It's pressure, at the same time, a motivation for me to keep going. There's another flyweight title to defend for the team and I have to do my best to retain the title."

Previously winning via a narrow split-decision over Moraes last June 23, "Gravity" is looking to apply more pressure on the challenger early and often on Friday night, hoping that the fight won't end at the judges' hands once again.

"This is a world championship platform. If I have the chance, I'll grab it. If I have a chance to knock him out, I'll knock him out," he said. "I wouldn't let that chance slip away."

"I believe I became hungrier, became a better fighter compared to the last time we went at it," he continued. "That's the thing I'm looking forward to, and I'm ready. The camp prepared for this show."

Eustaquio did not go into specifics on what his edge will be this time around, but he's confident that he'll put on a show.

"I'm gonna be putting up some surprises," he said. "You're gonna see it. It's hard for me to elaborate this time. I can understand some of his moves, but this is mixed martial arts. Everything changes in a split second." – Rappler.com