Brazilian Adriano Moraes upsets hometown hero Geje Eustaquio to capture the ONE flyweight world championship

Published 1:23 AM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The laws of gravity state that what goes up, must come down.

The first-ever trilogy in ONE Championship history comes to a close as Brazilian brawler Adriano Moraes (18-3) scored a unanimous decision win over Geje "Gravity" Eustaquio (38-3) in ONE Hero's Ascent for the ONE flyweight world title at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday, January 25.

After 4 tightly-contested rounds, Moraes got Eustaquio to the ground where the two traded gut punches. "Gravity" was unable to get up until the final bell but ultimately survived Moraes' superb ground game.

In the end, it was Moraes' hand that was raised as he got the unanimous decision nod.

Not much happened in the opening round but the action picked up in the 2nd as Moraes got Eustaquio to the ground. The Brazilian stayed clamped to "Gravity's" back and delivered pinpoint strikes but both fighters ended the round with masterful counters to each other's holds.

Eustaquio's leg got trapped in Moraes' hold midway through the 3rd but mustered enough balance to avoid the takedown.

After a feeling-out process to start the 4th, Moraes rocked Eustaquio with a quick right jab which eventually led to another back mount on the ground. Moraes then caught Eustaquio's left foot and stretched it high above his head but "Gravity" barely hung on to finish the round.

Honorio Banario vs Lowen Tynanes

USA's Lowen Tynanes (10-0) delivered a swift 1st-round destruction (4:46) of Honorio "The Rock" Banario (14-8) to begin the ONE lightweight world Grand Prix quarterfinal.

Tynanes, a wrestling specialist, got Banario right where he wanted him early in the first after a quick takedown and pummeling strikes off the mount. "The Rock" got up in a last-gasp escape attempt with a minute left but got taken right back down.

Tynanes then rained on more punches and finished the Lakay stalwart off for good at the 4:46 mark of the opening round.

Danny Kingad vs Tatsumitsu Wada

In the first Lakay bout of the evening, Danny "The King" Kingad (30-1) nailed a unanimous decision win against Japan's Tatsumitsu Wada (20-9).

Kingad got the early advantage after controlling the ground game and attempting a rear-naked choke on Wada. The two took the ground again in the 2nd, but this time, the Japanese got the dominant stance and pounded knee strikes on "The King's" head.

The fight turned into a strike-fest in the first few minutes of the final round as Kingad landed a few quick 1-2 punch combos on Wada. However, "The Sweeper" countered with another successful takedown sequence on Kingad to finish the fight.

Still, Kingad ultimately got the 3 judges' nods in a rousing start for his stable.

In the other undercard bouts, Thailand's "Iron Man" Rodtang Jitmuangnon (255-41) scored a unanimous decision win over Tunisia's Fahdi Khaled (37-5) in a trash-talk filled aggressive bout. Meanwhile, the Netherlands' Reinier De Ridder (10-0) scored a quick 1st-round choke-out (1:54) over Chinese warrior Fan Rong (11-2).

Full Card Results:

Adriano Moraes (BRA) def. Geje Eustaquio (PHI) via UD

Lowen Tynanes (USA) def. Honorio Banario (PHI) via Rd. 1 TKO (4:46)

Danny Kingad (PHI) def. Tatsumitsu Wada (JPN) via UD

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (THA) def. Fahdi Khaled (TUN) via UD

Reinier De Ridder (NET) def. Fan Rong (CHN) via Rd. 1 submission (1:54)

Hiroki Akimoto (JPN) def. Josh Tonna (AUS) via UD

Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy (THA) def. Brown Pinas (NET) via UD

Prelims:

Elias Mahmoudi (ALG) def. Yukinori Ogasawara (JPN) via UD

Tang Kai (CHN) def. Sung Jong Lee (KOR) via Rd. 2 KO (1:14)

Hiroaki Suzuki (JPN) def. Mohammed Bin Mahmoud (MAL) via Rd. 3 TKO (2:53)

Himanshu Kaushik (IND) def. Egi Rozten (INA) via Rd. 1 KO (3:33)

– Rappler.com