Published 5:58 PM, February 03, 2019

PRAGUE, Czech Republic – Eumir Marcial bucked sub-zero degree weather here and scored a sensational stoppage win in the Europe vs Asia Boxing Tournament at the Prague Hilton on Saturday, February 2.

The 23-year-old slugger from Zamboanga dropped hometown boy Milos Bartl twice – first in the dying seconds of the 1st round and then in the 3rd with a sharp left-right combo – before referee Tomas Smid waved off the bout.

The Czech boxer and his side protested the stoppage but the verdict was already final.

Marcial, a two-time SEA Games gold medalist and a bronze medalist in the recent Asian Games, was awarded a beautiful handcrafted trophy made by a famous crystal and glass artisan of Prague.

"I'm still not in top condition coming off the Christmas break," said Marcial after the fight. "I also hardly had any sparring sessions since there is no one else in the team in my weight division."

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary general Ed Picson said there are plans for Marcial to spend most of his time abroad with other national hopefuls to train for the world championships and SEA Games at the end of the year.

Coach Ronald Chaves, who won a gold medal in a tournament here in 1994, said Marcial proved his class in the fight but was still working on his stamina and timing.

"Kaunti pang conditioning at sparring, makukuha na ni Eumir 'yung dati niyang lakas at diskarte. Masipag at disiplinadong bata kasi yan," said the 1992 Barcelona Olympian.

(Just a little more conditioning and sparring, Eumir will get his power and style. He's a hardworking and disciplined kid.)

The unique tournament organized by the Czech Boxing Federation featured 16 matches between boxers of the two continents. It ended at an even 8-8. – Rappler.com