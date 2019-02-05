Reymart Gaballo tackles Japanese Yuya Nakamura, while Romero Duno battles Indian Kuldeep Dhanda

Published 6:29 PM, February 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo and United States-based Romero Duno will head an explosive fight card presented by ESPN5 and Sanman Promotions on Saturday, February 9, at Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

The 22-year-old Gaballo tackles Japanese prospect Yuya Nakamura, while Duno, 23, battles Indian Kuldeep Dhanda for the vacant WBA Asian lightweight title.

Also strutting his stuff in the free-to-the-public presentation is super flyweight prospect Dave Apolinario (9-0, 6 knockouts), who battles dangerous Ramshane Sarguilla (7-1-2, 4 KOs).

Gaballo – born in Polomolok, South Cotabato, but resides in General Santos City – is unscathed after 20 fights, with 17 knockouts and is heavily favored over Nakamura (9-2-1).

The same holds true for Duno (18-1), who will try to make Dhanda (7-1, 1 KO) his 15th knockout victim.

Sanman CEO Jim Claude Manangquil has high hopes for Gaballo.

"Gaballo is hardworking…no doubt he is in line to be the Philippines’ next world champion," said Manangquil.

Intensifying its efforts to promote boxing, ESPN5 will hold another free-to-the-public card in collaboration with Gerrypens Promotions on February 16 at SM North Skydome.

Unbeaten Dave Penalosa (14-0, 10 KOs) will gun for the WBO Oriental 126-pound belt against Mexican Marcos Cardenas (19-6-1, 15 KOs), while former IBF junior flyweight and flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero (25-4-1, 16 KOs) tries to continue his climb back to the top against Japanese Kenya Yamashita (13-4, 10 KOs).

Also seeing action are prime prospect Jammes Martin (11-0, 10 KOs) and Carlo Penalosa (13-1, 6 KOs). Only 19, Martin is expected to be tested by Kokietgym ( 17-2, 8 KOs). Penalosa takes on Thai Watana Phenbaan (18-5, 11 KOs).

“This is more than the search for the next worldwide boxing icon,” said TV5 president Chot Reyes.

“We have different boxing stables around the country producing top talent that can go up against the best in the world. We want the whole country to support our greatest warriors, and with ESPN5 broadcasting the fights live on free TV and digital, we not only give them a global stage – we put the whole world on alert.” – Rappler.com