Romero Duno aims to knock out Indian Kuldeep Dhanda when they clash for the vacant WBO Asian lightweight crown

Published 6:00 PM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno knows an impressive win over Kuldeep Dhanda on Saturday night, February 9, will push him toward a world title shot.

That’s why the United States-based stalwart of Golden Boy Promotions is bent on dominating Dhanda, if not knocking the Indian out, when they clash for the vacant World Boxing Association Asian lightweight crown at Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

The co-feature of the televised card pits WBA interim bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo against Japanese prospect Yuya Nakamura.

“If the opportunity comes, I’ll take it (knockout),” said Duno on Friday, during the official weigh-in and press conference of the ESPN5 and Sanman Promotion card backed by 1Pacman Partylist of Rep. Mikee Romero.

The 23-year-old Duno has fought 5 times in Los Angeles, winning all of them en route to an 18-1 record, 14 by knockout. The pride of Tagum City is heavily favored to beat Dhanda, 7-1, with 1 KO.

Duno weighed in at 134 pounds, while Dhanda was on the dot at 135.

According Duno, he is in line to be included in the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs middleweight unification on May 4 (May 5 in Manila) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Sanman CEO JC Manangquil is confident Duno will become the country’s next world champion and also has high hopes for the power-punching Gaballo.

Unscathed after 20 fights with 17 KOs, Gaballo, who checked in at 118.5 pounds, is heavily favored over Nakamura (9-2-1 with 7 KOs), who weighed 119.

Romero expects a big turnout as the event is free to the public.

“By helping stage this event, we hope to discover more talented Filipino boxers,” said Romero, who owns NorthPort in the PBA. “We also hope to encourage our young boxers to take boxing seriously because in this sport we have a chance of winning an Olympic gold.”

Another free to the public fight card to be headed by Dave Peñalosa will be staged on February 16 at SM North Skydome in Quezon City

The unbeaten Peñalosa (14-0, 10 KOs), son of former world champion Dodie Boy and nephew of two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa, will dispute the vacant WBO Oriental 126-pound belt with Mexican Marcos Cardenas (19-6-1, 15 KOs).

Former IBF junior flyweight and flyweight champion Johnriel Casimero (25-4-1, 16 KOs) battles Japanese Kenya Yamashita (13-4, 10 KOs) in the chief support of the card jointly staged by ESPN 5 and Gerrypens Promotions.

Prime prospect Jammes Martin (11-0, 10 KOs), who had the opportunity to spar with International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas recently, will tackle Thai Petchorhae Kotkiegym (17-2, 8 KOs), while Carlo Peñalosa (13-1, 6 KOs) tangles with Thai Watana Phenbaan (18-5, 11 KOs). – Rappler.com