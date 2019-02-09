Filipino fighters Romero Duno and Reymart Gaballo live up to their reputation as power punchers

Published 11:18 PM, February 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Count Romero Duno and Reymart Gaballo among prospective Filipino world champions this year.

Living up to their reputation as power punchers, Duno and Gaballo knocked out their foreign opponents in two rounds Saturday night, February 9, at Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Duno first floored the overmatched Indian Kuldeep Dhanda with a right hook to capture the vacant World Boxing Association Asian lightweight crown and earn a spot in the undercard of the blockbuster middleweight unification between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs on May 4 (May 5 in Manila) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Like Alvarez, who's regarded as one of the best boxers pound-for-pound, Duno, now based in the United States, is under Golden Boy Promotions of Oscar De La Hoya.

Not to be outdone, Gaballo went for the kill early.

The unbeaten WBA interim bantamweight champion caught Yuya Nakamura with a flurry of hard punches, sending the Japanese down for the count at 1 minute and 44 seconds mark of the 10-round non-title bout.

Boasting an imposing record of 18 knockouts in 21 victories, the 22-year-old Gaballo is expected to be given a crack at the title by Sanman Promotions, which co-staged the Knockout Kings card with ESPN5 through the support of 1Pacman Partylist of Rep. Mikee Romero.

Yakamura fell to 9-3-1, with 7 knockouts.

The 23-year-old Duno, who has fought 5 times in Los Angeles and won them all, raised his record to 19-1, 14 by knockout. Dhanda dropped to 7-2, with 1 KO.

Sanman CEO JC Manangquil believes the time has come for Duno and Gaballo to gain international acclaim like eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, five-division titlist Nonito Donaire and four-division king Donnie Nietes.

Other reigning Filipino champions are Intrnational Boxing Federation super flyweight titlist Jerwin Ancajas and World Boxing Organization minimumweight champion Vic Saludar.

Prime prospect Dave Apolinario did not disappoint with a unanimous decision over Romshane Sarguilla. It was the 20-year-old Apolinario’s 10th straight win with 6 knockouts. Sarquilla fell to 7-2-2 with 4 KOs. – Rappler.com