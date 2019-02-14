The up-and-coming fighters both boast impressive records and are coming off rousing stoppage wins

Published 5:26 PM, February 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Romero Duno and Reymart Gaballo can't wait to join the long list of Filipino champions in the world stage.

And the two up-and-coming boxers, who are both coming off rousing stoppage victories, can turn that goal into a reality this year if they keep on claiming one victim after the other.

The 23-year-old Duno, whose record stands at 19-1 (15 knockouts), could be up for a world title fight before 2019 ends.

Co-promoted by Golden Boy and Sanman, the pride of General Santos City will see action under the Cinco de Mayo card of the middleweight title unification bout between superstars Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs.

"Sabi ng Golden Boy, this year most likely [ang world title fight]. Maybe sa May, maybe after that, but 'yun ang sabi nila sa amin," said Sanman Promotions honcho JC Manangquil.



(Golden Boy said he may contend for a title most likely this year. Maybe in May, maybe after that, but this year.)

Meanwhile, Gaballo – undefeated in 21 bouts with 18 KOs – is the mandatory challenger to the World Boxing Association bantamweight title after clinching the interim belt in March 2018.

That means the 22-year-old, who also hails from General Santos City, will go up against either compatriot Nonito Donaire, who holds the WBA Super crown, or Japanese Naoya Inoue, who has the WBA World belt.

"Gagawin ko po ang lahat kung mangyari man 'yun (I will do everything I can if ever that happens)," Gaballo said when asked about a potential all-Filipino world title bout. – Rappler.com