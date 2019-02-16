Having learned his lesson, former world champion Marlon Tapales goes under the featherweight limit and vows to beat Mexican Fernando Vargas Parra

Published 8:40 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The feeling of being a world champion is exhilarating.

Marlon Tapales has experienced it and he wants to feel it again.

No wonder, he’s poured everything during training and promised to beat Mexican Fernando Vargas Parra on Saturday, February 16 (Sunday, February 17, Manila time) in their featherweight encounter at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

In 2016, Tapales recovered from two knockdowns in the 5th round to stop Thai Pungluang Sor Singyu in the 11th and crown himself the World Boxing Organization bantamweight title.

The following year, however, in his first title defense against Japanese Shohei Omori in Osaka, Tapales lost to the scales. He came in two pounds overweight and got stripped of the belt although he eventually knocked out Omori.

Last year, Tapales, a protégé of Wakee Salud, fought just once again, knocking out Tanzanian Goodluck Mrema in the 1st round.

Given another chance by MP Promotions, Tapales trained under former world champion Rodel Mayol in the United States and whether he’s ready to make another title run this year will be determined by his performance against Parra.

On paper, the 30-year-old Parra seems to be the heavier puncher, knocking out 23 of his 34 victims against 14 losses and 3 draws.

Though Tapales has only 14 KOs to show in a 31-2 slate, however, the 26-year-old lefty from Tubod, Lanao del Norte, has knocked out his last 5 opponents, Shohei twice.

Having learned his lesson, Tapales went under the featherweight limit in the official weigh-in Friday, checking in at 123.4 pounds, a tad lighter than Parra’s 123.6.

It’s a sign, Tapales is really determined to become world champion again. – Rappler.com