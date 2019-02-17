Dave Peñalosa clinches the WBO Oriental featherweight crown as Carlo Caesar Peñalosa, Johnriel Casimero, and Carl Jammes Martin also win by stoppage

Published 11:04 AM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Like a hunter stalking his prey, Dave Hunter Peñalosa pulled the trigger when the target came within sight.

Marcos Cardenas made the mistake of trading shots with Peñalosa, who caught the Mexican with a combination of body shots in the 4th round to clinch the vacant World Boxing Organization Oriental featherweight crown and highlight the four-knockout sweep of Filipinos against foreign rivals Saturday night, February 16.

Carlo Caesar Peñalosa, former world champion Johnriel Casimero, and prime prospect Carl Jammes Martin also won by stoppage in the ESPN5 fight card held at SM North Skydome in Quezon City.

Showing no ill effects of spending two hours to shed two pounds during Friday’s official weigh-in, Dave Peñalosa remained unscathed after 15 bouts with 11 knockouts as he sustained his quest to be like his father, Dodie Boy, and uncle, Gerry, who are both former two-division world champions.

Cardenas skidded to 19-7-1, 15 KO

Not to be outdone, Dave’s cousin, Carlo Caesar followed suit with a third-round knockout of Watana Phenbaan.

A wicked right body shot by Carlo Caesar knocked out the Thai at the 2:22 mark, raising his record to 14-1 with 7 KOs. It was the fourth straight stoppage win by Carlo Caesar, who is 3 years younger than Dave at 25.

Martin lived up to hype with a third-round knockout of Petchchorhae Kokietgym in their bantamweight encounter.

The 19-year-old lefty from Ifugao Province, stretched his unbeaten run to 12 with an amazing 11 knockouts. The Thai fell to 17-3 with 8 knockouts.

Martin, who chalked a 56-0 record in the amateur ranks, is being supported by Ever Bilena CEO and Blackwater team co-owner Dioceldo Sy through the intercession of Gerry Peñalosa.

Casimero, the former Internationl Boxing Federation junior flyweight and flyweight champion, continued his climb back to the top with a sixth-round stoppage of Kenya Yamashita, capping the Filipinos’ display of power punching.

The 29-year-old Casimero outclassed the Japanese with a left uppercut to rise to 26-4-1, 17 KOs.

Yamashita, who sustained a bloody nose and collapsed for a while, was later brought to the hospital for precautionary measure. He dropped to 13-5, 10 KOs. – Rappler.com