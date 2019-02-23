Michael Dasmariñas and Kenny Demecillo clash for the right to challenge for the IBF bantamweight title

Published 11:43 AM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Committed to helping Filipino boxers, Manny Pacquiao has given the go-signal for his MP Promotions to go full blast locally and internationally.

The eight-division world champion has instructed MP Promotions head Joe Ramos and renowned matchmaker Sean Gibbons to stage a fight card quarterly, or if possible, once every two months this year.

For starters, MP Promotions will hold the ”Rising Stars,” featuring prime prospects Michael Dasmariñas and Kenny Demecillo on March 23 at the Newport Mall of Resorts World Manila.

The Dasmariñas-Demecillio tussle will be an eliminator for the right to challenge for the International Boxing Federation bantamweight title.

The co-feature will be another title eliminator for the IBF minimumweight crown between Rene Mark Cuarto, 16-1-1 (9 KOs), of Nonoy Neri Stable in Davao, and unbeaten Samuel Salva, 16-0 (10 KOs) of Joven Sports.

Pacquiao, the World Boxing Association welterweight champion, joined Ringstar Asia head Scott Patrick Farrell and Resorts World Manila executives in making the event happen, optimistic that new talents and potential world champions can be discovered.

"We are ecstatic to present this "Rising Stars" project. With our friends in the world of boxing, we could direct young and promising boxers to the right direction and become world champions, themselves," said Pacquiao, a three-time Fighter of the Year and sure Hall of Famer.

The 26-year-old Dasmariñas, 28-2-1 (19 KOs), the reigning International Boxing Organization bantamweight titlist, will be staking his 10-bout win streak against Demecillo, 14-4-2, (8KOs).

Apart from getting a crack at the world title, the winners of both eliminators are likely to be given slots in the undercard of Pacquiao’s next fight calendared in May or July.

According to Ramos, Senator Pacquiao wants to tap the country’s stables of fighters like that of Neri, Joven Jimenez of Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, and Gerry Peñalosa’s wards.

“We want to build them up and prepare them for international fights,” said Ramos, noting MP Promotions’ partnership with Premier Boxing Champions in the United States.

Other matches pit junior flyweights Ronnie Balnonado vs Elias Joaquino; junior welterweights Lei Wang vs Adam Diu Abdulhamid; junior bantamweights Aries Buenavidez vs Lony Cadayday; flyweights Juston Darap vs Enrique Magsalin; featherweights: Muhamad Ridhwan vs Cris Leon; minimumweights Jayson Brillo vs Joel Cago; flyweights Raymark Jay Ibones vs Henry Lumanan; and junior bantamweights Luis Borje vs Bernie Aday. – Rappler.com