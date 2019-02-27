After getting honored as one of the country’s top boxers, Jerwin Ancajas quickly gets back to training for his seventh defense of the IBF super flyweight crown

Published 5:33 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Even a late night sleep won’t prevent Jerwin Ancajas from continuing his training for his seventh defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

Honored as a major awardee for boxing during the PSA (Philippine Sportswriters Association) awards night Tuesday, February 26, at the Manila Hotel, Ancajas and his trainer, Joven Jimenez, arrived at their Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, near midnight.

They were up early morning as Ancajas did gym work at the ring just a few meters away from his house.

Late afternoon, the inseparable duo focused on physical conditioning as they gear up for Ancajas’ duel with No.1 challenger on May 4 (May 5 in Manila) in Stockton, California.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who also attended the awards night with his wife Valerie and son Brendan, confirmed the date and venue after being informed of the latest development by Top Rank Promotions, which has Ancajas under contract.

After being held to a late draw by unheralded Alejandro Santiago Barrios in his last outing in Oakland, California, Ancajas needs a dominant victory over the Japanese to bolster his reputation and get more lucrative fights in the 115-pound division.

That’s why, he and Jimenez are wasting no time getting into top form.

They do uphill runs at an unfinished Calabarzon road and on Tuesdays and Fridays, Ancajas spars with two partners for 6 rounds at the moment.

“Jerwin is focused already. He will be ready in no time,” Jimenez said. – Rappler.com