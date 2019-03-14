Filipino world champion Jerwin Ancajas vies for a more decisive victory in his seventh title defense against Japanese Ryuichi Funai

Published 5:39 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas sparred for 8 rounds and chief trainer Joven Jimenez was satisfied with what he saw.

Pitted against 4 sparmates of different styles, Ancajas showed he can readily adjust and change fighting stance depending on the moves of his opponent.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas is now 88% ready for his seventh defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight crown against Japanese Ryuichi Funai on May 4 in Stockton, California.

“He is focused and moving well,” said Jimenez. “I’d say he’s already at 88%.”

So as Ancajas won’t be caught by surprise if Ryuichi adapts a fight strategy way apart from what can be gleaned from tapes of his previous bouts, Jimenez has enlisted the services of Ernest Saulong, Alan Aberca, Daniel Lim, John Mark Alimane, Miller Alapormina, Angelo Beltran and George Nuez to alternately take on Ancajas at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Jimenez doesn’t want a repeat of Ancajas’ sixth successful title defense against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios last September 28 in Oakland, California, where the pride of Panabo City had to settle for a split draw.

The unsatisfactory result prompted Jimenez to find out why Ancajas was a little bit sluggish and appeared to be tired after the 12-round bout.

As it turned out, Ancajas’ stamina was affected because he had no more body fat to burn out due to a rigid diet.

To avoid a repeat, Team Ancajas will be bringing along nutritionist Jeaneth Aro when they leave for Los Angeles on April 23.

To build up Ancajas’ stamina, Jimenez increased their uphill runs at an unfinished Calabarzon road.

While Ancajas’ cross-training is mostly pick-up basketball, Jimenez said he will include swimming in Ancajas’ training regimen.

Fact is, Team Ancajas, also composed of Jerald Deniega, Herbert Penaranda and Jerwin’s brother Jeasar Ancajas, will go to the Marines training camp in Ternate, Cavite, on March 22 and 23 for more intensive training and bonding.

Jimenez is giving Ancajas all the tools to beat Funai decisively. – Rappler.com