Michael Dasmariñas and Samuel Salva hope to boost their world title hopes in separate crown eliminator bouts

Published 8:13 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Other than bolster their world title aspirations, Michael Dasmariñas and Samuel Salva have different motivations when they tackle separate opponents Saturday night, March 23, in the “Rising Stars” co-main events at Resorts World Manila.

Dasmariñas wants to atone for a lackluster performance in his last bout and gain recognition in his International Boxing Federation bantamweight title eliminator against Kenny Demecillo.

Salva, on the other hand, wants to preserve his clean slate when he battles dangerous Rene Mark Cuarto in an IBF minimumweight crown eliminator.

His focus and training affected by the death of his mother, Dasmariñas had to settle for a split draw with Ghanaian Manyo Plange last October 10 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Now, Dasmariñas (28-win, 2-loss-1 draw, 19 knockouts) is raring to strut his stuff against the equally tough and aggressive Demecillo (14-4-2, 8 KOs).

According to Salva, 22, based from fight tapes, Cuarto is a relentless slugger, that’s why he has prepared for an all-out war.

To further hone his skills which have given him 16 straight victories with 10 knockouts, Salva trained at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, getting valuable pointers from IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and chief trainer Joven Jimenez.

Despite his intensive preparations, however, Salva isn’t taking Cuarto (16-1-1, 9 KOs) of MP Promotions Boxing Gym in Davao under trainer Nonoy Neri lightly.

“This is going to be my toughest fight thus far, Cuarto is good,” said Salva.

The fight card is a joint undertaking of Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, Ringstar Asia and Sanman Promotions. – Rappler.com