Floyd Mayweather returns to the country to visit Boracay right at the peak of Philippine summer heat

Published 8:47 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather is back in the Philippines sooner than expected to have some fun in the sun in Boracay.

In photos posted by @wendellvans, Mayweather is staying at five-star Mövenpick Resort & Spa Boracay.

As usual, Mayweather arrived in style with his own private jet "Air Mayweather."

Before he left for the Philippines, Mayweather did not reveal where he was going.

"I’ll be over in the Philippines tomorrow. Philippines, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to enjoy ourselves," said the retired American Boxer on @wendellvans' Instagram.

"Philippines, I love you. I’m on my way."



It's still a question whether Mayweather will be meeting with rival Manny Pacquiao during his Philippine visit.

Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, recently watched Errol Spence defeat Mikey Garcia in Texas as the blockbuster rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather reportedly remains in the works.

After its reopening last October 2018, the island paradise in Aklan has boasted the results of its six-month rehabilitation with crystal clear waters and trashless white sand beaches. (READ: Boracay no longer a cesspool – Cimatu). – Rappler.com