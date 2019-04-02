Mayweather's Filipina assistant recommends the retired American boxer receive treatment from Vicki Belo

Published 7:41 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather can change his moniker back to Pretty Boy again.

The retired American boxer made a side trip to Manila after vacationing in Boracay to get a skin tightening treatment from Dr. Victoria “Vicky” Belo.

According to Mayweather, it was thanks to his Filipino assistant that he is now partners with the Belo Medical Group.

"I was in Maldives, I was in Dubai, and I wanted to get a facial. But my assistant, she’s Filipino, let’s wait 'til you get to the Philippines. We’re already going to Boracay and we have to go to Manila to see Victoria Belo, so I said 'why?' Then she said: ‘She’s the best’," shared Mayweather in the press conference on Tuesday, April 2.

The retired American boxer was the first to receive the Belo Medical Group's brand new Thermage FLX treatment.

According to the celebrity dermatologist, the 42-year-old boxer has taken good care of skin that made the treatment run smoothly and show positive results immediately.

"Today, it was something different," said Mayweather about his Belo experience. "I got shocked a couple of times, but I’d do it again."

Mayweather's rival Pacquiao and his family are also regular customers of the Belo Medical group.

A blockbuster rematch between Pacquiao and Mayweather is still in the works, but it is still uncertain when it will be finalized.

Both boxing icons, however, will reportedly be facing off in a basketball game during the American's visit to Manila. – Rappler.com