The basketball-loving boxing icons will meet on the court instead of the ring... for now

Published 6:37 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather made a surprise visit to Manila and revealed that he may lock horns with Manny Pacquiao in a game of basketball.

"In fact, he's going to play basketball with Manny today," said Dr. Victoria "Vicky" Belo during the press conference.

"Yeah, in Resorts World," added Mayweather.

Mayweather – whose undefeated boxing record included his conquest of Boxing’s lone 8-division world champion Pacquiao – will try his luck against the basketball-loving Filipino.

Before the blockbuster fight between the the legends, Pacquiao made his PBA debut as a playing coach for Kai Sorento in 2014.

But Pacquiao made little impact in Kia’s win over Blackwater Elite during his professional basketball debut as he tallied 2 turnovers and a personal foul in just under 7 minutes on the court.

Mayweather, also a basketball fan, has flashed his shooting skills when he challenged NBA player Isaiah Thomas back in 2015.

But the American boxer's team was crushed by the Denver Nuggets' point guard.

In 2016, Mayweather expressed his desire of owning an NBA team.

The last time both boxing icons engaged in the basketball-related activity was when they met in a Warriors-Lakers game after Pacquiao bested Adrien Broner to retain the WBA welterweight crown.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch is reportedly still in the works, but nothing is certain yet. – Rappler.com