LOOK: Floyd Mayweather shops til he drops in Makati
MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather isn't nicknamed "Money" for nothing.
After splurging on a Belo treatment, the retired American boxer went on a shopping spree in Greenbelt and Glorietta.
Dressed in a colorful suit, he couldn't go without notice in this boxing-loving country.
Floyd Mayweather shopping in Rustan’s Makati.— Ron Lozada (@ronlozada) April 2, 2019
I was 2ft away from @FloydMayweather in Glorietta. Damn ang Pogi niya with his slick coat. Couldn’t take a photo with his bodyguards. Welcome to @iloveglorietta !!! Lol— JP (@iamjpruiz) April 2, 2019
Mayweather also happened to drop by celebrity stylist Liz Uy's Mood Bake pop-up at Greenbelt 5, where he immediately took a bite of the trending chunky chocolate chip cookies.
"It's the best," said Mayweather as nodded his head with approval.
