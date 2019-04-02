After splurging on a Belo treatment, Floyd Mayweather goes on a shopping spree in Greenbelt and Glorietta

Published 9:50 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Floyd Mayweather isn't nicknamed "Money" for nothing.

After splurging on a Belo treatment, the retired American boxer went on a shopping spree in Greenbelt and Glorietta.

Dressed in a colorful suit, he couldn't go without notice in this boxing-loving country.

Floyd Mayweather shopping in Rustan’s Makati. — Ron Lozada (@ronlozada) April 2, 2019

I was 2ft away from @FloydMayweather in Glorietta. Damn ang Pogi niya with his slick coat. Couldn’t take a photo with his bodyguards. Welcome to @iloveglorietta !!! Lol — JP (@iamjpruiz) April 2, 2019

Mayweather also happened to drop by celebrity stylist Liz Uy's Mood Bake pop-up at Greenbelt 5, where he immediately took a bite of the trending chunky chocolate chip cookies.

"It's the best," said Mayweather as nodded his head with approval.

