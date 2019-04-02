Floyd Mayweather makes Philippine media wait for 8 hours and decides not to show up for a press conference

Published 11:42 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After making the media wait for over 8 hours, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was a no-show in his press conference at Resorts World Manila on Tuesday night, April 2.

Originally scheduled to appear at 3 pm, Mayweather made the media wait up to 11 pm at Grand Bar.

In a display of how fickle-minded the superstar athlete can be, Mayweather diverted from his itinerary after attending an earlier event hosted by beauty guru Vickie Belo, taking his sweet time strolling at a mall and having dinner at a restaurant by the Bay, ditching his commitment to the premier gaming hotel.

To their credit, the press relations staff and top brass of Resorts World managed to keep the prolonged stay of those present pleasant with a continuous flow of food and drinks, even giving away tickets to a local play to all listed guests.

Mayweather, the unbeaten former world champion who bested Manny Pacquiao in their Fight of the Century in 2015, arrived via his private jet from Boracay Island, where he spent two days, Tuesday noon for his twin appointments.

While he was able to honor his part of the deal with Belo, Mayweather fell short in his commitment with Resorts World, which has put up a makeshift ring and playing court at Grand Bar for the event. (READ: Mayweather, Pacquiao to face off in a basketball game)

It was not until past 11pm, when Joee Guilas, RWM director for Corporate Communications, finally broke the news that Mayweather won’t be coming at all.

A hotel insider said Mayweather was actually in his suite, but chose not to go down. – Rappler.com