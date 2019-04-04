The retired billionaire boxer indulges himself with world-class experiences in the Philippines even at the expense of many

MANILA, Philippines – Looks like Floyd Mayweather Jr is the happiest retired boxer alive.

In his travels all over the world, the undefeated American boxer suddenly landed in the Philippines to frolic in the shores of Boracay and just to get a skin treatment from Dr. Victoria "Vicki" Belo in Manila.

But as he was indulging in the country's world-class experiences, it didn't seem like a happy ending for others – especially the Philippine media.

Let's look back what made Mayweather's visit memorable this summer:

Saturday, March 30 – Floyd announces Philippines visit

In an Instagram post by @wendellvans, Mayweather announced to the world that he will be visiting the Philippines, but he did not reveal where he was going exactly.

"I’ll be over in the Philippines tomorrow. Philippines, we’re going to have fun, we’re going to enjoy ourselves," said the retired American boxer.

"Philippines, I love you. I’m on my way."

Before making his way to the Pearl of the Orient, Mayweather traveled to Maldives and Dubai.

Sunday, March 31 – Floyd arrives

Mayweather touched down on Philippine soil in his private jet Air Mayweather early in the morning.

A few hours later, an Air Mayweather jet could be seen landing in Caticlan airport as "Money" Mayweather no doubt was going to get some rest and relaxation in the reopened Boracay. (READ: East Asians dominate Boracay's foreign visitors)

Welcome to Boracay @floydmayweather

At the peak of a hot summer day, Mayweather immediately got off to explore Boracay's white sand beaches while having some cocktails with models including Nico Bolzico's niece Josefina Bolzico at a five-star hotel. (LOOK: Floyd Mayweather jets off to Boracay)

Y'all muthafukas got the drip - but I'm the ocean.

Having a good time with @floydmayweather Thank you very much @movenpickboracay

Monday, April 1 – Floyd defies aging athleticism

As beach parties and water sports are no longer a thing in Boracay, Mayweather needed to find other ways to stay in shape while on vacation.

Mayweather definitely showed that he still has the energy of a 20-year-old even at 42 as he played a game of beach volleybal with his TMT pilots.

Mayweather also rekindled his love for basketball by practicing his shooting at the D*Mall Boracay arcade.

Some you miss, some you make but you would never know the outcome if you don't take the shot. #nba

But instead of travelling in the comforts of a private van, the retired boxer and his team were escorted by the Boracay police and SWAT team from D*Mall back to Station 3.

That was around 10km according to @wendellvans' Instagram.

Fun nite at DMall last nite w @floydmayweather #TMT Thanks to everyone who walked w us fr DMall to very end of Station 3 n back n especially to d Boracay Police n SWAT for d assistance. I think we covered 10km last nite #floydmayweather #themoneyteam

Tuesday, April 2, 1:30 pm – Floyd's flight gets delayed

Mayweather made an unexpected sidetrip to Manila to get a skin treatment from celebrity dermatologist Dr. Vicki Belo.

Members of the press were informed Monday that the Belo Medical Group would be holding a press conference with Mayweather at 1:30 pm, but his flight from Boracay was delayed.

Before making his way to Belo's Makati clinic, Mayweather checked in first at Resorts World Manila and strolled through some stores in the mall.

RWM executives, led by President and CEO Kingson Sian, welcome @FloydMayweather at the Maxims Hotel earlier today.

Tuesday, April 3, 3 pm – Floyd gets 'Belofied'

Mayweather arrived in the Belo clinic dressed in a colorful tuxedo, and directly told Dr. Belo in a consultation that he doesn't have plans of looking younger, but he wanted to look "fresh." (READ: Pretty Boy Floyd: Mayweather gets 'Belofied')

"Pretty Boy" Floyd then became the first to try Belo's newest Thermage FLX machine that was made to tighten his skin in 30 minutes.

In the clinic, Scarlet Snow also had some fun throwing some punches on Mayweather's face which many boxers couldn't even do at the ring!

However, a press conference held by Resorts World Manila was also scheduled at 3 pm.

Ooops. Looks like Mayweather knows what Filipino time is, too.

Tuesday, April 2, 4 pm – Floyd starts his run

Mayweather and his team walked to New World Makati where the press conference and photoshoot with the beauty clinic was to be held.

It was obvious that the boxer was in a hurry when the presser only lasted for 6 minutes and no questions from the media were entertained.

Mayweather immediately proceeded to his photo shoot while reporters and broadcast crews patiently waited for him outside.

However, when he was making his way out, he refused to stop and engage in any interview with the press as his bouncers escorted him out of the hotel.

Tuesday, April 2, 6 pm – Floyd decides to go shopping

Three hours have gone by since his scheduled press conference at Resorts World Manila, and Philippine media continued the wait.

However, netizens have caught the "Money" taking his time shopping in Louis Vuitton and Nike, and even indulged on some trendy cookies before leaving the mall. (LOOK: Floyd Mayweather shops til he drops in Makati)

Was he finally off to attend his own press conference in Pasay City?

Tuesday, April 2, 8 pm – "May-WAIT-er"

Apparently, he was not on his way back to Resorts World.

At 8:30 pm, Rappler asked event host Gretchen Ho where he was, she replied that he was along Skyway which has a direct exit to the venue through the NAIA expressway.

Skyway

There were also rumors that Manny Pacquiao could be a surprise guest in the press conference as a makeshift court was set up in the hall. Belo also revealed that Mayweather and Pacquiao were going to face off in game of basketball.

Tuesday, April 2, 10 pm – Mayweather goes hungry

Having a busy day can get you hungry, so the boxing champ decided to make a detour to try the country's famous chicken Inasal.

Umagang Kay Ganda host Ho confirmed that he is still not on his way to the press conference and even worried about the possibility of it conflicting with her morning show.

Magkakaramay sa pagantay!

We still alive!! Heard Money made a detour again... I wonder what time he'll arrive I hope it won't come in conflict with @ukgdos

Although the members of the press were served food and drinks by the hotel throughout the wait, many were already speculating that the event was going nowhere based on the developments.

Tuesday, April 2, 11:30 pm – Mayweather a no-show

After more than 8 hours of waiting, Joee Guilas, RWM director for corporate communication spilled the bad news that Mayweather decided not to show up for the press conference.

Frustrated reporters and event hosts left while a hotel insider said Mayweather was actually in his suite, but chose not to go down.

However, all the listed guests were given local concert tickets from the hotel.

Ho, though, looked at the bright side and joked: "Now, I can tell my grandkids, I was once stood up by Floyd."

“A tragedy is always a good story to tell.” ~ Me on Mayweather’s no-show at the presscon after 8+ hours of waiting



"A tragedy is always a good story to tell." ~ Me on Mayweather's no-show at the presscon after 8+ hours of waiting

Now, I can tell my grandkids, I was once stood up by Floyd

Wednesday, April 3 – Mayweather finally gets to party

Who says parties aren't for oldies?

After a quiet morning, Mayweather at least showed up in private party at Corinthian Gardens where he managed to answer questions from the media.

Even after clamors for a rematch since his encounter with Pacquiao in 2018, Mayweather broke the news that the money-spinner is not on his mind right now.

He added that his retirement is geared to supporting his family as his oldest son and daughter are working on their music careers while his youngest son is also finishing his college degree. – Rappler.com