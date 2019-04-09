Jerwin Ancajas aims to do better in his preparation for Japanese mandatory challenger Ryuichi Funai

CAVITE, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas hopes a new place, new environment, new training methods, and new diet will work well for his next title defense in Stockton, California, on May 4.

Unsatisfied with the result of his sixth defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown, Ancajas and his chief trainer, Joven Jimenez, have deviated from their usual training methods in preparation for Japanese mandatory challenger Ryuichi Funai.

From their secluded base at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, the inseparable tandem decided to transfer training camp to the serene Marine Base Gregorio Lim in Ternate, Cavite.

After 3 weeks here, the mental and physical changes were already visible. (READ: Out late, Jerwin Ancajas still hits training early)

Ancajas was jovial, leaner, faster, and appeared stronger in his media workout on Tuesday, April 9, at a makeshift boxing ring shaded by a big tree, with a panoramic view of the sea, sky, and surrounding mountains.

After shadow boxing and hitting the heavy bags, Ancajas sparred with 5 partners of varying styles for two minutes each.

Jimenez and international matchmaker Sean Gibbons liked what they saw.

Though Ancajas said he was 90% ready to fight, many members of the media, the Marines led by base commander Colonel Manuel Bundang, supporters led by Manuel Salvador, and members of the training team felt he is almost at his peak.

Now down to 125 pounds, Ancajas was fast with his fists and slick with his feet as he adjusted to the style of his spar mates.

Jimenez said they've sparred for over 100 rounds, hitting 12 rounds twice last week, and are now winding down before they leave for San Francisco on April 23.

According to dietitian Jeaneth Aro, who charts and monitors Ancajas' food intake for him to attain weight properly, the reserve Navy chief petty officer needs only to maintain his current weight and shed off the 10 excess pounds in the United States.

Running uphill, trying out the obstacle course, swimming, and net and spear fishing have built up Ancajas' stamina and leg strength to the point that he no longer suffers cramps in training.

Gibbons, who was accompanied by wife Valerie, son Brendan, and Team Pacquiao's Choy Garcia, said the tranquil setting, with no distractions whatsoever, augurs well for Ancajas as he focuses on improving his last two performances against countryman Jonas Sultan and Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios, respectively.

"We will see the fruit of the pudding on May 4," Gibbons said. – Rappler.com