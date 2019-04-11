Out to reclaim Team Lakay's lost glory, Joshua Pacio hopes to jumpstart the Baguio-based squad's winning run versus Yosuke Saruta

Published 7:34 PM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After suffering a ONE World Championship spring cleaning from their ranks, Team Lakay is back at the roots of the food chain.

Aptly enough, the Baguio-based stable can revive its title hunt at ONE: Roots of Honor as Joshua Pacio faces Yosuke Saruta in a rematch for the ONE world strawweight championship.

And this Friday, April 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena, the man who started Lakay’s title losing streak has a chance to break it for good.

“I’m very excited again to compete here in front of my hometown in front of you guys,” Pacio said in a recent press conference at the City of Dreams in Pasay. “I’m motivated to compete again because I know there’s a big country behind me.”

“The Passion” dropped the ONE strawweight world championship to his Japanese conqueror at ONE: Eternal Glory in a razor-thin split decision loss.

Come Friday night, however, the 23-year-old warrior wants to leave nothing to chance.

"The last bout with him, I learned a lot of lessons. There’s a lot of hesitations, always backing up, but I learned a lot," he said. "This coming April 12, I’m very inspired and motivated to show a better version of myself."

After that demoralizing title sweep, Team Lakay can only hope that a Pacio win soon turns its fortunes around.

"As for us, we take challenges positively," Pacio continued. "So even in that two losses, I’m really motivated and inspired to get the team to the winning track." – Rappler.com