'Use your left and right hand,' Manny Pacquiao advises IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas

Published 7:05 PM, April 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is throwing his all-out support to Jerwin Ancajas’ quest for ring greatness.

Already Ancajas’ chief benefactor by way of his MP Promotions, the eight-division world champion went a step further to show his genuine concern for the International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion who’ll be staking his crown on Saturday, May 4 (Sunday, May 5, Manila time) against Japanese Ryuichi Funai in Stockton, California.

In a video message posted by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons on Friday, Pacquiao wished Ancajas success in his seventh defense of the 115-pound belt.

Pacquiao also advised Ancajas on how he could do better than his last two bouts against countryman Jonas Sultan, which he beat by unanimous decision, and Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios, which held him to a split draw.

“Keep on punching,” said Pacquiao, imploring Ancajas to play the aggressor’s role against Funai, a 33-year-old veteran who has won his last 7 bouts, 6 by way of knockout.

“Use your left and right hand,” implying he wanted Ancajas, a southpaw, to be busy with both hands and pack more power in his right punches.

Gibbons visited Ancajas on his training camp at Gregorio Lim Marine Base in Ternate, Cavite, on April 9 and reported to Pacquiao the progress of his preparations with chief trainer Joven Jimenez.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas will be more aggressive against Funai and will be ready for whatever style the Tokyo-born fighter will bring to the 12,000-seat Stockton Arena.

Learning from their experience against Barrios, who came up with a vastly different stance from his previous bouts to force Ancajas to the limit, Jimenez alternately used 5 fighters with different styles in Ancajas’ sparring sessions this time.

Gibbons believes the new environment, supervised diet, and novel training methods will enable Ancajas to put up a dominant performance against Funai.

Of course, Pacquiao’s message is sure to inspire Ancajas to deliver a ring masterpiece. – Rappler.com