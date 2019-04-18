Jarrell Miller plans to appeal the loss of his boxing license ahead of his June 1 bout against heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua

Published 1:46 PM, April 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Jarrell Miller broke his silence on Instagram, saying he would file an appeal after he was denied a license to box by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) over a failed drug test on Wednesday, scuppering his planned June 1 bout with world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

In a statement quoted by US media outlets, the NYSAC said Miller was barred from fighting in the state following the news of his positive doping case.

"The New York State Athletic Commission has denied Jarrell Miller's professional boxing license application for a violation relating to the use of a prohibited substance. We have no further comment at this time," the commission said.

Miller, who is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, was due to take on the Briton at Madison Square Garden for the WBA, IBF and WBO titles on June 1.

However on Tuesday it emerged Miller had tested positive for a banned substance following a test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on March 20.

"We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller's sample collected on March 20th, 2019," Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, tweeted.

Miller said he's "totally shocked" and will file an appeal, noting that he has "never knowingly taken any banned substance."

"I refuse to just lie down and let my dream be taken away from me when I know in my heart that I’ve done nothing wrong," Miller posted on Instagram.

Miller previously served a nine-month ban from the California State Athletic Commission after testing positive for methylhexaneamine when kickboxing in 2014.

During their promotional tour for the fight, Miller revealed that both fighters had agreed to between 10 and 12 weeks of drug testing in the build-up to the bout.

ESPN reported that Joshua still planned to make his US debut as planned in June for what will be his seventh title defence.

Promoter Hearn said he was scrambling to find an alternative opponent.

"I am on the search for a new opponent," Hearn said. "Literally anyone can get it. There are some names that would appeal to our partners – DAZN, Sky Sports and Madison Square Garden – more than others and it's our job to get the ones that appeal most. I've spoken to 16 heavyweights in the last 24 hours, 10 of which are not suitable." – Rappler.com